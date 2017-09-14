A Toronto-Montreal hyperloop could become reality

The reality of being able to travel to Montreal from Toronto in time for a quick brew could be closer than you'd think.

Hyperloop One has announced that it has chosen Canada as its next destination for a potential hyperloop route between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

A Hyperloop between Toronto, Ottawa, & Montreal could transform Canada's commitment to infrastructure investment. https://t.co/emZARWk5UI — Hyperloop One (@HyperloopOne) August 28, 2017

The Canadian team, Hypercan, won the global challenge to have Hyperloop One engineers visit the route to assess its viability. If it materializes, the normally five hour, 640 kilometre trip could shrink to just 39 minutes with the new technology.

The Hyperloop is a pressurized tunnel the uses electricity to propel a pod through it at extremely fast rates, unimpeded by external factors. This allows for exceptionally fast travel over long distances.

Hyperloop One has been scouting around all over the world looking at potential routes between cities. This is all decades away, but the more interest there is in bringing this technology to the Toronto area, the more likely it is that it'll eventually happen.