Toronto's top tech startups are throwing a street party

When you read the words "tech festival," a huge street party probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. One Toronto group is hoping to change that.

Elevate Toronto is a three-day tech festival running from September 12 to 14 that takes over major city venues for talks, keynote talks, networking opportunities, and workshops.

Everything from the latest in virtual reality to design and health technologies is explored - and then there's the King West Social.

Happening for the first time along King West on September 13 from 8:30 to midnight in bars from Portland to Spadina, eager Elevate attendees will get to socialize in more casual spaces with interactive experiences from different startups planned at some of the venues.

The stretch of King street isn't closed, but bars such as Brassaii, the Spoke Club, Wilbur, Spice Route and Early Mercy will all host different Elevate parties in their spaces.

Tickets for the three-day festival, which gets you into the King West Social events, start at $289.