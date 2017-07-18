Tech
Toronto ranked one of the top cities for tech jobs

Toronto has been ranked one of the top cities for tech jobs in North America. As welcome as the news is, it's not all that surprising considering the hype our tech community's getting right now.

According to a new report from the American-based commercial real estate firm CBRE, as USA Today writes, Toronto ranked the sixth best market for tech jobs in North America, right behind Atlanta.

San Francisco, Seattle, New York and Washington D.C. took the top four spots, though Toronto shows some of the most impressive growth in this sector.

As USA Today notes, CBRE looked at a variety of metrics, such as the availability of tech talent and apartment rental rate growth. 

Apparently Toronto ranked highly because compared to other North American cities, rent here is relatively affordable - commercial rentals rates are also more reasonable here. 

A Great Capture

