tech festival toronto

Toronto is getting a new three-day tech festival

Toronto's tech industry is booming and to celebrate and showcase it, the city is partnering with a bunch of tech-related organizations for Elevate Toronto, a three-day festival from September 12 to 14, 2017.

There are three major events happening throughout the festival to create community and attract global tech talent to Toronto.

Festival organizers are also focussing on attracting a more gender and racially diverse network of talent to the city. 

Elevate Diversity Day kicks things off with a 3,000-person all day event with TED-talk style speeches. The second day breaks things down into sectors to explore like artificial intelligence, health and financial technology, or fintech.

It all ends with the NewCo Fest where 30 local tech companies will open their doors to give folks an inside look at what Toronto's best and brightest are up to. 

Tickets aren't available yet, but check back on the official website for the release date because this gathering will most likely sell out. 

OneEleven

