Virtual reality lounges are taking over Toronto

Virtual reality lounges have been sprouting up in neighbourhoods across Toronto this year. Their immersive game play and unique films offer an escape from the real world, if just for a little while.

Here's a round-up of virtual reality lounges in and around Toronto.

Find this VR lounge at Queen and Bathurst in the old Nuvango space. It beckons you in with flashing pink lights and features lots of different options for groups and individuals looking to try VR.

Kensington Market has gone high-tech with this VR lounge at the corner of Kensington Avenue and St. Andrew Street. If the market's too crowded, you can find some otherworldly reprieve here.

The Kensington Market area has not one, but two VR lounges thanks to this College Street destination.

This eSports bar doesn't focus on VR, but it has some headsets if you're into playing video games in whole other dimension.

For all your virtual reality gaming needs, visit this spot in Richmond Hill that has affordable packages for up to 20 people.

Prices start at $30 per 50 minutes of gameplay at this VR joint in Mississauga. There are 12 games on offer, so head here to challenge your friends to a virtual reality road race.

This Mississauga lounge has a space theme with lots of futuristic, sci-fi vibes.