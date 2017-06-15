Tech
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
unlocked phone toronto

Government says all phones in Canada must be sold unlocked

If you want to change your phone plan, you might want to wait a few months since it'll soon be a lot easier to switch service providers in Toronto.

That's because, as MobileSyrup reports, new CRTC rules say starting on December 1, anyone can request to have their phone unlocked free of charge. All new phones must also come unlocked.

Prior to this, telecommunications companies charged customers around $50 to get their phones unlocked. A locked phone can only be used with the service provider that sold it.

According to CBC, Canada telecom companies made $37.7 million last year through unlocking fees. 

