Government says all phones in Canada must be sold unlocked

If you want to change your phone plan, you might want to wait a few months since it'll soon be a lot easier to switch service providers in Toronto.

That's because, as MobileSyrup reports, new CRTC rules say starting on December 1, anyone can request to have their phone unlocked free of charge. All new phones must also come unlocked.

Wow, starting in December, all new phones sold in Canada must be unlocked and existing phones can be unlocked for free. CRTC did a great job — WhiteTiger (@WhiteTigerAE) June 15, 2017

Prior to this, telecommunications companies charged customers around $50 to get their phones unlocked. A locked phone can only be used with the service provider that sold it.

Waiting to see how the big 3 carriers in Canada will collude to screw their customers in wake of the #CRTC decision on unlocked phones. — 🍻chico_valdez (@findchico) June 15, 2017

According to CBC, Canada telecom companies made $37.7 million last year through unlocking fees.