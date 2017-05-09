Tech
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tdsb bans snapchat

Toronto School Board just banned Netflix and Instagram

Tech
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like Netflix and school will never be a thing, at least in Toronto. That's because the Toronto District School Board blocked Wi-Fi access to Netflix, Snapchat and Instagram until June 30. 

According to a TDSB news release, these three platforms were overwhelming the school board's network.

"These sites account for more than 20% of our daily network activity and, on our older, slower network, make many necessary operational tasks, such as attendance, registration and report cards, nearly impossible to complete," reads a note on the TDSB's website.

"We are working on a more permanent solution that will include providing all TDSB schools with newer and faster network access. Work will start soon and continue throughout the summer. We expect an improvement for September and that regular wi-fi access will resume," it continues.

The TDSB apparently also showed off its fierce Twitter game today too. Good thing that app's not banned.

Lead photo by

David Chant

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto School Board just banned Netflix and Instagram

Google planning a high-tech neighbourhood in Toronto

GM building giant innovation hub in Toronto

The top 3D printers and printing services in Toronto

Giant virtual reality lounge opening soon in Toronto

Samsung opening huge new store in Toronto

This is what the future of travel might look like in Toronto

Toronto is building an institute for artificial intelligence