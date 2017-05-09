Toronto School Board just banned Netflix and Instagram

It looks like Netflix and school will never be a thing, at least in Toronto. That's because the Toronto District School Board blocked Wi-Fi access to Netflix, Snapchat and Instagram until June 30.

According to a TDSB news release, these three platforms were overwhelming the school board's network.

"These sites account for more than 20% of our daily network activity and, on our older, slower network, make many necessary operational tasks, such as attendance, registration and report cards, nearly impossible to complete," reads a note on the TDSB's website.

Sorry TDSB fam, you can't use Snapchat, Instagram or Netflix on wifi until June 30, our network just can't handle it:https://t.co/Xwe1O5RsWY pic.twitter.com/0md8TPiHFH — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) May 9, 2017

"We are working on a more permanent solution that will include providing all TDSB schools with newer and faster network access. Work will start soon and continue throughout the summer. We expect an improvement for September and that regular wi-fi access will resume," it continues.

The TDSB apparently also showed off its fierce Twitter game today too. Good thing that app's not banned.