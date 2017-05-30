The top 5 kids tech classes in Toronto

Kids tech classes in Toronto not only teach little ones how to code, build 3D projects and create their own video games, but also how to communicate and have fun. They happen at studios around the city and offer everything from drop-in classes to full out camps.

Here are my picks for the top kids tech classes in Toronto.

This digital literacy school runs programs all over the city with courses like Digital Skills for Beginners, Kids Learning Code and Art Making with Scratch.

Kids of all ages learn computer languages, how to code, how to design, and how to be more comfortable on the computer at one of three learning centres. They have $5 Friday programs and summer camps as well.

As an acclaimed tech school for kids, this is one of the largest programs of its kind in the world. It runs courses, camps and parties on coding, Minecraft, robotics and more. The Bloor Street West school also teaches softer skills like leadership and communication.

This school on Spadina is equipped with 3D printers, a wood shop, laser cutters and sewing machines to let kids create, invent, learn and have fun.

Libraries all over the city offer tech classes for kids, such as iMovie for beginners, Learning Code, 3D printing and an after-school Makers Club. Most courses are an hour long and happen multiple times per week.