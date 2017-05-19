Electric vehicle discovery centre just opened in Toronto

Self-driving cars might not be tearing up Toronto roads just yet, but electric vehicles are certainly becoming more commonplace.

And we might soon see more of them on the road now that the Plug'n Drive Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre (EVDC) is open at 1126 Finch Ave. W.

It displays all sorts of electric cars, including the BMW i8, Chevrolet VOLT, Mitsubishi i-MiEV and Tesla Models and lets you test drive the, BMW i3, Chevrolet BOLT, Ford C-Max Energi and Nissan LEAF.

You won't be able to buy a car on site, but staff at the EVDC will point you in the direction of a dealership.

The EVDC received a $1 million grant from the provincial government, as City News reports, and it also receives funding from the private sector. The province is aiming to "expand EV sales to 5 per cent of all new vehicles sold by 2020," according to the Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan.

This is apparently the first electric vehicle centre of its kind in the world.