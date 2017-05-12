Not everyone loving Toronto food delivery app DoorDash

It's never been easier in Toronto to get food delivered straight to your door but not all restaurant owners choose to accept orders online or via an app.

That's why the owner of a popular vegan bakery was miffed when she saw her business appear on the American-based on-demand delivery service app DoorDash.

After receiving a promotional email from DoorDash, Through Being Cool Vegan Baking Co.'s Amanda Somerville decided to check out the app.

"I wonder who actually uses these services, so I went to look," she says. "And I’m like, uh, that’s my business, no."

She eventually got her bakery de-listed, but was confused to see DoorDash using an old menu, offering to deliver items she hadn't sold for about three years.

Through Being Cool has never done delivery and Somerville hasn't considered signing up with a delivery app. "It would just complicate business more. We’re busy enough, luckily, that we don’t need to do that kind of thing," she says.

DoorDash's communications director confirmed that businesses can ask to not be listed, and pointed me to an online post explaining how the company works with restaurants.

"One of our key principles is to provide customers with the very best selection of restaurants. We fulfill this promise by identifying the most popular restaurants that offer take-out in each city and connecting customers with Dashers who pick up orders from those restaurants and bring them to customers’ doors," reads the post.

"As a logistics company, DoorDash matches supply and demand across three different audiences: if a restaurant offers orders to go, and customers want it delivered, we’ll connect them with a Dasher to provide that service," it continues.

Don't use #DoorDash Extremely slow service and delivery. 90 minute wait #fail #starving this was my first and last time using them #toronto — Derrick Branco (@DerrBranco31) November 12, 2016

Through Being Cool isn't the first popular vegan spot to unknowingly appear on DoorDash; Apiecalypse Now and Hogtown Vegan also found themselves in a similar situation.

When the Favour app first entered the Toronto market (it has since left the city), it came under fire after listing restaurants such as Khao San Road, Pizzeria Libretto and Porchetta and Co., without their permission.