Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for startups

Toronto has been ranked among the top 20 startup ecosystems in the world according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2017 by the Startup Genome. Out of the top ranked cities, the Toronto-Waterloo corridor placed 16.

"These two startup ecosystems have been considered separately in past reports," reads the explainer on Toronto. "However, over the past year, there have been strong signals that the region is increasingly behaving as one eco-system."

The report notes that startups here have been attracting more and more attention from American venture capitalists. It also highlights our leading research in quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

According to the report, our ecosystem - comprised of around 2,500 startups - is worth $7.2 billion.

It's interesting to note, however, that in 2012, Toronto ranked eighth in the Global Startup Ecosystem report. In 2015, we ranked 17th.

With all the talk about Toronto's tech scene as of late, it'll be interesting to see where we rank in the next report.

The question, "in which ecosystem does an early-stage startup have the best chance of building global success?" was the main driver behind the 2017 rankings. However, each city was also measured against a variety of metrics.

About 10,000 founders from 100 cities in 50 different countries answered a survey to generate data for this report.

Here are the top 20 global startup ecosystems: