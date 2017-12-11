Toronto film critics announce 2017 award winners
As 2017 begins to draw to a close, year-end lists are starting to gain lots of momentum, which is why it's fitting that last night the Toronto Film Critics Association named their top picks of the year.
There's no doubt these films, many of which screened at TIFF, will be strong contenders going into the next phase of high-profile accolades including the Golden Globes and the Oscars.
Here are the TFCA's 2017 winners by category.
Winner: The Florida Project
Runners up:
Winner: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Runners up:
Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Runners up:
Winner: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Runners up:
Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Runners up:
Winner: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Runners up:
Winner: Get Out by Jordan Peele
Runners up:
Winner: Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele
Runners up:
Winner: The Breadwinner, Elevation Pictures
Runners up:
Winner: The Square, The Archive of Film Inc.
Runners up:
Winner: Faces Places, Cohen Media Group
Runners up:
The Florida Project
