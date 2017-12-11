Toronto film critics announce 2017 award winners

As 2017 begins to draw to a close, year-end lists are starting to gain lots of momentum, which is why it's fitting that last night the Toronto Film Critics Association named their top picks of the year.

There's no doubt these films, many of which screened at TIFF, will be strong contenders going into the next phase of high-profile accolades including the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Here are the TFCA's 2017 winners by category.

Best Picture

Winner: The Florida Project

Runners up:

Best Actor

Winner: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Runners up:

Best Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Runners up:

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Runners up:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Runners up:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Best Director

Winner: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Runners up:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Screenplay, Adapted or Original

Winner: Get Out by Jordan Peele

Runners up:

Lady Bird by Greta Gerwig

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Martin McDonagh

Best First Feature

Winner: Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele

Runners up:

Lady Macbeth, directed by William Oldroyd

Werewolf, directed by Ashley McKenzie

Best Animated Feature

Winner: The Breadwinner, Elevation Pictures

Runners up:

Coco, Disney/Pixar

Window Horses, Mongrel Media

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: The Square, The Archive of Film Inc.

Runners up:

Faces Places, Cohen Media Group

Loveless, Mongrel Media

Allan King Documentary Film Award

Winner: Faces Places, Cohen Media Group

Runners up:

Jane, National Geographic

Kedi, Blue Ice Docs

Rogers Best Canadian Film Award Finalists