Film
Lisa Power
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto film critics awards

Toronto film critics announce 2017 award winners

Film
Lisa Power
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As 2017 begins to draw to a close, year-end lists are starting to gain lots of momentum, which is why it's fitting that last night the Toronto Film Critics Association named their top picks of the year.

There's no doubt these films, many of which screened at TIFF, will be strong contenders going into the next phase of high-profile accolades including the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Here are the TFCA's 2017 winners by category.

Best Picture

Winner: The Florida Project

Runners up:

Best Actor

Winner: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Runners up:

Best Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Runners up:

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Runners up:

  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Runners up:

  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Best Director

Winner: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Runners up:

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Screenplay, Adapted or Original 

Winner: Get Out by Jordan Peele

Runners up:

  • Lady Bird by Greta Gerwig
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Martin McDonagh
Best First Feature

Winner: Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele

Runners up:

Best Animated Feature

Winner: The Breadwinner, Elevation Pictures

Runners up:

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: The Square, The Archive of Film Inc.

Runners up:

Allan King Documentary Film Award

Winner: Faces Places, Cohen Media Group

Runners up:

  • Jane, National Geographic
  • Kedi, Blue Ice Docs
Rogers Best Canadian Film Award Finalists
Lead photo by

The Florida Project

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto film critics announce 2017 award winners

Toronto just got a Star Wars The Last Jedi pop-up

This is the most popular Toronto video of 2017

One of Toronto's oldest movie theatres is for sale

The top 10 Canadian movies from 2017

Win a prize pack for The Disaster Artist

A movie about Scarborough is coming to a theatre near you

Toronto subway station now doubles as a comic book hero