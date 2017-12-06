Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
regent theatre toronto

One of Toronto's oldest movie theatres is for sale

Are you in the market for a cinema to call your own? Good news! The Regent Theatre on Mount Pleasant can be yours for just $9 million (plus applicable taxes.)

First opened in 1927 as 'The Belsize,' The Regent remains a fully operational movie theatre with regular screenings and events. Ed The Sock hosted the Beaver & Bacon Comedy Festival there just a few weeks ago.

Whoever buys the historic building could certainly choose to keep it running as a cinema. It's served as a movie theatre nearly all its life, save for a 20 year stretch beginning in the 1950's when it was used to foster Canadian stage talent.

While it's listed as a commercial property, the realtor selling this building does invite potential buyers to "explore the possibilities."

"Very unique opportunity to acquire an icon of Davisville Village," reads the listing. "Over 600 seats plus mezzanine level with administration offices."

That could make for one wicked place to live, but, more likely, it will make for another event venue and movie theatre. Or maybe condos.

You never know in this town.

Lead photo by

Wikimedia Commons

