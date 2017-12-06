This is the most popular Toronto video of 2017

YouTube just dropped its annual list of the year's most popular videos in our country, and it looks like we all really appreciate little kids messing with handsome princes.

The most-viewed video to come out of Toronto this year was footage from the Invictus Games, in which Prince Harry inadvertently shares his popcorn with a little girl in the stands at a volleyball game.

Called "Sneaky toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn," the video clip in question came in seventh on the list of Canada's most-watched videos with more than 17 million views.

Here's the ist of YouTube Canada's Top Trending Videos for 2017:

As you can see, three of the 5 most-viewed videos in Canada this year involved wildlife; a moose, a wolf, two giraffes and a sea lion, to be specific.

The latter animal topped the list for 2017 with more than 30 million views after snatching a kid off a boat and pulling her into the water.

Eminem's beautifully vicious cypher about Donald Trump at the BET awards came in at spot number two for the year.

Of course, none of the above videos pulled even close to the number of views that Despacito did.

The music video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit tops the list of most viewed music videos in Canada, and also around the world. It's currently the most-seen YouTube video of all time with 4.4 billion views.

You can see the full list of top music videos in Canada right here, as well as the most viewed movie trailer of 2017. Spoiler alert: It was Star Wars.