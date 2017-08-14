Toronto's getting another huge Harry Potter concert

If you're still waiting for your owl to arrive before September 1, don't fret because it'll be easy to find your way back to Hogwarts this fall.

After the success of Toronto's first live rendition of Harry Potter and the Philospher's Stone, the Sony Centre will play host to two more concerts featuring subsequent films in the series.

From October 12 to 14, just in time for Halloween, the sprawling venue will screen Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will provide the musical accompaniment by playing John Williams' score. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, tickets go on sale on Friday, August 18 for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which will screen along with the TSO on May 16 and 17. So, throw on your dress robes and get ready for a magical season at the theatre.