it movie toronto

Mysterious mannequins holding balloons appear in Toronto

If you've been downtown today, you may have noticed something rather odd. Child-sized mannequins have been spotted hovering over sewer grates all over the place, and people are creeped out.

This isn't creepy at all. #wheresgeorgieto

That's the intention, of course. The whole thing is part of a promotion for Stephen King's It, which was filmed mostly in Toronto and is set to be released September 7. 

The marketing stunt even has its own hashtag: #WheresGeorgieTO. People are encouraged to take photos with the little guy, who really only wants to be friends.

Stay away from the sewers. #WheresGeorgieTO #ITMovie

