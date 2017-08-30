Mysterious mannequins holding balloons appear in Toronto

If you've been downtown today, you may have noticed something rather odd. Child-sized mannequins have been spotted hovering over sewer grates all over the place, and people are creeped out.

That's the intention, of course. The whole thing is part of a promotion for Stephen King's It, which was filmed mostly in Toronto and is set to be released September 7.

The marketing stunt even has its own hashtag: #WheresGeorgieTO. People are encouraged to take photos with the little guy, who really only wants to be friends.