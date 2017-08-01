Film
disaster artist tiff

James Franco is bringing his new movie to Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness series usually screens scary movies, but one film on this year's roster will horrify you by chronicling the back story behind one of the worst (or best?) movies ever made.

The James Franco-directed The Disaster Artist will have its world premiere here in Toronto.

The Disaster Artist looks at how Tommy Wiseau's now cult classic movie The Room came together. It's based on a non-fiction book by Greg Sesteros, who played Mark in the original film.

Since it came out in 2003, The Room has become something of a cult classic, with screenings happening at indie theatres across North America, including here in Toronto.

The Disaster Artist, which also features Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson and Sharon Stone, had its work in progress premiere earlier this year at South by Southwest. 

Midnight Madness has a new programmer this year. Peter Kuplowsky secured a lineup that also includes:

  • Bodied, dir: Joseph Kahn (USA, World Premiere)
  • Brawl in Cell Block 99, dir: S. Craig Zahler (USA, North American Premiere)
  • The Crescent, dir: Seth A. Smith (Canada World Premiere)
  • Downrange, dir: Ryuhei Kitamura (USA World Premiere)
  • Great Choice, dir: Robin Comisar (USA, Canadian Premiere)
  • Let the Corpses, dir: Tan Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani (Belgium/France, North American Premiere)
  • Mom and Dad, dir: Brian Taylor (USA, World Premiere)
  • Revenge, dir: Coralie Fargeat (France, World Premiere)
  • The Ritual, dir: David Bruckner (UK, World Premiere)
  • Vampire Clay, dir: Sôichi Umezawa (Japan, World Premiere)
