Huge Game of Thrones festival being planned near Toronto

Winter might have arrived in Westeros, but that's not why the Seven Kingdoms feel a lot closer to Toronto.

Next summer, you'll apparently be able to immerse yourself in George R. R. Martin's fantasy world thanks to a huge Game of Thrones-inspired festival being planned in Blyth, Ontario.

The Festival of Thrones event is slated to run from June 2 to 3 at the new Cowbell Brewing Co. It'll include music, games and craft beer. Tickets are currently on sale and they start at $35.

The festival comes from the folks behind the Transfigured Town, which is organizing the sold-out Harry Potter festival happening in Blyth this October.