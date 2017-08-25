Film
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cineplex toronto

Cineplex drastically reducing prices at Toronto movie theatres

Film
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cineplex is offering movie lovers the chance to watch movies for cheap from August 25-31 at theatres across Toronto.

The 1 Week of Tuesday deal is part of its 30 Days of Summer promotion and will offer its normally reduced Tuesday pricing for a whole week.

The move come as the company attempt to boost ticket sales amidst a summer that saw many lacklustre films, decreased box office numbers and shrinking audience numbers

Cineplex is one of many theatre companies scrambling to compete with the shift to home viewing streaming services like Netflix by diversifying the movie-going experience.

It has also begun upgrading its theatres and, together with WorldGaming, co-hosted the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare tournament earlier this year.

The deal works for any movie and includes the regular, 3D, UltraAVX 3D and IMAX theatres but not VIP.

The Tuesday pricing amounts to roughly half-off regular prices, but the discount does not make up for the sometimes ridiculous cost of going to the movies.

Cineplex would be wise to offer discounts on snacks because if you're anything like me, you're only going for the popcorn anyway.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Cineplex drastically reducing prices at Toronto movie theatres

The top 9 award winning films to see at TIFF 2017

Lady Gaga to perform in Toronto after screening of movie at TIFF

21 must see films at TIFF according to its programmers

The top 10 foreign films to see at TIFF 2017

Music and fashion icon Grace Jones coming to Toronto

A-list stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2017

The top 10 documentaries to see at TIFF 2017