Cineplex drastically reducing prices at Toronto movie theatres

Cineplex is offering movie lovers the chance to watch movies for cheap from August 25-31 at theatres across Toronto.

The 1 Week of Tuesday deal is part of its 30 Days of Summer promotion and will offer its normally reduced Tuesday pricing for a whole week.

The move come as the company attempt to boost ticket sales amidst a summer that saw many lacklustre films, decreased box office numbers and shrinking audience numbers.

Cineplex is one of many theatre companies scrambling to compete with the shift to home viewing streaming services like Netflix by diversifying the movie-going experience.

It has also begun upgrading its theatres and, together with WorldGaming, co-hosted the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare tournament earlier this year.

Get very, very excited. We've got Tuesday pricing all day, every day until August 31! https://t.co/NoVrMTBgyi ☀️📽️ pic.twitter.com/Ow0SRY3HnS — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) August 25, 2017

The deal works for any movie and includes the regular, 3D, UltraAVX 3D and IMAX theatres but not VIP.

The Tuesday pricing amounts to roughly half-off regular prices, but the discount does not make up for the sometimes ridiculous cost of going to the movies.

Cineplex would be wise to offer discounts on snacks because if you're anything like me, you're only going for the popcorn anyway.