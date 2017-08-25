The top 9 award winning films to see at TIFF 2017

Part of the pleasure of making your TIFF selections is taking a risk on a film and seeing if it turns out to be great or terrible. Still, sometimes it’s nice to know if your picks are somewhat safe bets and have already won awards at other festivals.

Here are already award-winning films you can see at TIFF 2017.

In this film that has garnered the coveted Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Jury Prize, Mexican director Michel Franco (After Lucia) delivers a disturbing tale of family dysfunction centering on April and her estranged teen daughter Valeria, who is newly with child.

The Cannes Grand Prix award winner, this harrowing AIDS activist drama by Robin Campillo (Les Revenants, Eastern Boys) gives audiences a glimpse at the French ACT UP protestors who were on the frontlines of the battle in the early 1990s.

When the teenage son of a club singer in Kinshasa suffers a horrific accident, she finds herself on a journey to raise money to help him. Franco-Senegalese filmmaker Alain Gomis has earned the Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for the film.

Diane Kruger won the Cannes prize for Best Actress for her performance in this film from German auteur Fatih Akin (Head-On, The Edge of Heaven) about a woman seeking justice after her husband and son are killed in a neo-nazi terrorist attack.

Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev won best screenplay for his film Leviathan in 2014, and this year his latest won the Cannes Jury Prize. Loveless puts the spotlight on a family ripped apart by a cruel divorce that prioritizes new partners over the 12-year-old son who goes missing.

Documentarian Wang Bing (West of the Tracks, Three Sisters) won the Locarno Golden Leopard for this humanistic doc that lets us into the life of a woman in a small village in southern China who is dying from Alzheimer’s disease.

Centered on a group of nuns at a Catholic School in 1964 who suffer a crisis of faith, Novitiate saw filmmaker Margaret Betts win the Sundance U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director.

Set in a Budapest slaughterhouse, Ildikó Enyedi’s film won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival. On Body and Soul portrays the unconventional romance between a shy young woman and her quiet older boss who, strangely, both have the same dream every night.

The winner of the Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear, this film from Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki (The Man Without a Past), follows a poker-playing restaurant owner who befriends a Syrian refugee with whom he faces unfamiliar waters.