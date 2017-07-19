Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
george romero toronto

There's a public memorial for George Romero in Toronto

Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

George Romero died at the age of 77 on Sunday, July 16 and fans around the world mourning the filmmaker best known for his zombie flicks.

Toronto will honour Romero in the most fitting way of all - a public funeral at one of the city's most spooky cemeteries.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery will host a celebration of life for the man responsible for Night of the Living Dead. The event on Monday, July 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. is open to the public.

Those wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to enter through the east gate entrance off of Mount Pleasant Road and follow the signs to the funeral centre.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery funeral director Daniella says she expects to see big crowds, with some folks in costume, on Monday afternoon and evening. 

 While Romero was born in the United States, he moved to Toronto in 2004 and made a career celebrating the living dead.

Folks who can't attend are welcome to sign an online guest book

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

There's a public memorial for George Romero in Toronto

TIFF launches $3 million campaign to support female filmmakers

The 10 most popular locations for making movies in Toronto

Win passes to an advance screening of A Ghost Story

Drive-in movie theatres in and around Toronto

A giant red dome has just popped up in Toronto

Here are all the free movies at Yonge & Dundas this summer

Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2017