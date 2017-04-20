Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
film series toronto

The 12 most fun ways to watch a movie in Toronto right now

You can go to a movie theatre any day of the week in Toronto to catch the latest indie film or blockbuster but when you want to take your movie-going up a notch make sure seek out one of these ongoing film series that  take over independent cinemas across the city.

Here are my picks for the most fun ongoing film series in Toronto right now.

Bechdel Tested 

Based on the Bechdel test, this bi-monthly film series at the Revue shines a light on women who take a leading role in their respective industries. They screen a women-centric film then host a panel discussion with experts in whatever field they've featured.

Black Gold

This is a bi-monthly film series at the Royal dedicated to showing the best and most vibrant of Black cinema. They often have giveaways from local businesses and sponsors. 

Cool Kids at the Carlton

If you love kids' movies, check out this series at the Carlton that features movies like The Goonies and The Karate Kid. They also usually have super fun prize giveaways at the screenings. 

Designing the Movies 

With expert introductions and special guest Q&As, this long-running series provides a fascinating look at production design, art direction, costumes and set decoration.

Feminist Live Reads

This series created by Chandler Levack presents a group of usually very cool Toronto celebrities reading a screenplay live. The series at the Revue focuses on women in film.

Food in Film

Examine the role food plays in cinema with local chefs and restaurants who provide a complimentary snack during each screening. It's curated by pastry chef Cora James at the Revue.

Ladies of Burlesque 

Showgirls take over The Royal's stage and screen with this series that pairs classic films with live shows from burlesque performers. It's a dance party and screening in one.

Muff Society 

This feminist film series celebrates women in film and television. Expect to talk about the film you're seeing and come early for the pre-show pop-up.

Neon Dreams Cinema Club

Think synthpop and bright neon lights at this monthly film series held at the Royal. Here you'll see the best in surreal neo-noir cinema from the 1970s, 80s and beyond. 

Robots Vs Unicorns

This monthly sci-fi and fantasy series has a cult following, just like the films it shows. Screening happen at the Royal and they'll often have pre-movie entertainment and after parties.

Screen Queens

Hosted by drag queen Allysin Chaynes and her chosen guests, this is a hilarious and x-rated monthly film screening. It's all kinds of drunken fun with giveaways and commentary before, during and after the screening. 

Silent Revue

That's right, this series is all about silent films. All screenings feature live musicians inside the Revue. It's curated by media archivist Alicia Fletcher.

