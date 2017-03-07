Someone made a movie based on the Rob Ford crack scandal

The scandals surrounding Rob Ford's time as Toronto mayor seemed endless, but it was the crack smoking video that got worldwide attention.

So it's no surprise the media circus, characters and stories that came out of it have inspired a feature film.

"Based on true events," Filth City is about a crack-smoking mayor seeking re-election.

The putatively dark comedy directed by Andy King shows a power hungry mayor wrapped in controversy who will stop at nothing to make sure the video of him smoking crack doesn't get into the wrong hands.

Based on the trailer, the movie looks entirely outlandish, but we'll reserve judgment until it's actually been screened.

Though there's no direct mention of the Ford name (he's called Mayor Hogg in the movie), the storyline and casting quite intentionally give it away.

Kenny Hotz from Kenny vs Spenny and Melinda Shankar from Season eight of Degrassi: Next Generation star in the film.

The film is screening at Scotiabank Theatre on March 25 and tickets are available.