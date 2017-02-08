Toronto cinema to show movies from countries affected by US travel ban

A Toronto cinema is showing its solidarity with those who oppose Trump's anti-Muslim travel ban by screening films from the seven nations whose citizens were denied entry into the U.S.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema presents Ban This Series from March 6 to 8 and it features a collection of films from Libya, Yemen, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Sudan.

"Over the past few weeks, we've struggled as a team to figure out how we can utilize the cinema to show work that will remind people that everybody has a story, all of which hold value and meaning," said Alan Black, managing director for Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, in a press release.

All movies included in the series are free to attend and there will be opportunities before and after the screenings to donate to two non-profit organizations, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims and Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.

See the list of movies and showtimes here.