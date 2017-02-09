These are the Real Housewives of Toronto

We'll soon get a glimpse inside the lifestyles of the city's rich and not-so-famous as The Real Housewives of Toronto airs next month.

The show premieres on March 7 on Slice with six glam women starring in Toronto's version of the reality series franchise. The Real Housewives of Vancouver debuted in 2012 and lasted for two seasons.

Real Housewives Of Toronto fights are going to be the most polite thing ever seen on television. — ¡ʎpu∀ (@AndyRockCandy) February 9, 2017

Will Toronto's version of the juicy reality show be the most polite ever? Judging by the trailer below, the answer is very much no. Apparently these women aren't your typical Torontonians.

The Toronto cast includes Gregoriane (Grego) Minot, wife of Pierre Jutras, who runs Toronto's Spoke Club; Ann Kaplan Mulholland, the CEO and president of iFinance Canada Inc.; Joan Kelley Walker, who's married to the CEO of Magna International; and Jana Webb, CEO of Toronto's Joga.

The women were cast based on being interconnected, having enviable lifestyles and being outspoken, according to the show's producer in an interview with Flare.

The series hopes to show a luxurious side of Toronto, with dips into that Muskoka cottage clique life as well.