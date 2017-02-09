Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
bill murray toronto

Bill Murray is coming to Toronto

Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bill Murray is coming to Toronto to sing, dance and read stories on stage for one night only.

The legendary actor will help launch the Royal Conservatory's 2017-2018 season with a gala at Koerner Hall on October 13.

The event, called New World, will feature him and his friend, cellist Jan Vogler. Along with the music, Murray will read excerpts from Hemingway, Capote and Mark Twain, and will also dance a tango.

This is not a joke - just like Bill Murray Day was the real deal back in 2014.

The evening's full program is available online.Tickets for this classy variety show are $99 and go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Lead photo by

Royal Conservatory

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Bill Murray is coming to Toronto

These are the Real Housewives of Toronto

Toronto cinema to show movies from countries affected by US travel ban

How rep cinemas in Toronto are changing with the times

Toronto's most famous video store closes today

Toronto gets a new kind of film festival

New Star Trek series starts filming in Toronto this month

What's filming in Toronto this winter