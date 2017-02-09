Bill Murray is coming to Toronto to sing, dance and read stories on stage for one night only.

The legendary actor will help launch the Royal Conservatory's 2017-2018 season with a gala at Koerner Hall on October 13.

The event, called New World, will feature him and his friend, cellist Jan Vogler. Along with the music, Murray will read excerpts from Hemingway, Capote and Mark Twain, and will also dance a tango.

This is not a joke - just like Bill Murray Day was the real deal back in 2014.

The evening's full program is available online.Tickets for this classy variety show are $99 and go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.