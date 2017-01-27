Film
curious minds festival toronto

Toronto gets a new kind of film festival

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema is launching a new three-day weekend of films, talks, and panels with an impressive debut cast. It's like a TED event, but with movies and more culturally relevant speakers.

The Curious Minds Weekend is inspired by the Curious Minds Morning Speaker Series and will take place from March 3 to 5 at Hot Docs' Bloor Street home base. The event's based on the idea of expanding the conversations you have after seeing a great movie.

Speakers will include Naomi Klein, Gigi Gorgeous and her father David Lazzarato, Ryan Lizza, Dan Savage and a live table reading with Tatiana Maslany and the cast of Orphan Black. 

The three-day culture fest (which actually only includes two films) closes with Tanya Tagaq who will debut her new video and lead a discussion afterwards about the artist-as-activist.

Tickets are $179 for the entire weekend (members pay $159), while individual events range between $26-$39 (members $21-$34).

