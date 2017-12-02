The top 10 new stores for holiday shopping in Toronto

New stores for holiday shopping in Toronto emphasize local support, artisanal design and serious style. Around the city, shops have popped up where you can find everything from the dreamiest succulents and planters to jewelery, designer apparel, and gifts both big and small.

Here are my picks for the top new stores for holiday shopping in Toronto.

Fun cups, leather bags, and skincare products all make for gifts that can be acquired with the ease this breezy Dundas West store is named for. A relaxed colour palette and simple design mean the products offered here are both staples and statements.

Like a real-life Etsy, this West Queen West artisan collective was born out of the hive mind that is Bunz. Clothes, candles, soap, furniture, mugs, jewellery, pins, patches and more here are all made by people who live within walking distance of the shop.

A curated selection of haute local design is brought together at this boutique on College. You might stumble upon an analog iPhone amplifier, felt art, lamps, wallets, and other items that are designed with care in order to last.

If your giftee goes gaga for Gosha Rubchinskiy and takes style cues from Drake, a sweater, scarf, hat or quirky tote from this Davenport and Bay boutique will impress them. Don’t sleep on the downstairs section.

Searching for a gift for a Harry Potter nerd? Look no further than this magical emporium in Parkdale that retails enchanting books, games, toys, housewares and other spellbinding items like quill pens and wax seal kits.

Most items in this West Queen West store are made from ethically produced Egyptian cotton. There's basics such as tees, PJs and undies in several styles even packaged into kits for the ultimate lifehack win. Other small gifts are available here as well, like matches, notebooks, cards, games, and blankets.

Multiple creative entrepreneurs are represented at this Danforth East shop which stocks handmade and found items like candles, jewellery, toys, housewares and ornaments.

Accessories, bags, belts and hats all make great gift options from this store in Leslieville.

Salves, soaps, teas and herbs primarily furnished by wildcrafters can be found at this Roncesvalles shop for the giftee on your list who prefers things all-natural.

This oddball shop at Queen and Bathurst offers hundreds of essential oils and herbs as well as anything suitable for the witch in your life.