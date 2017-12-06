Toronto startup wants to be your closet away from home

We've all dreamed of someday having a massive walk in-closet, but if you're not quite there yet, Second Closet might be the next best thing.

Since the Toronto company began last year, it's quickly seized on the lack of space many of the city's newly built shoeboxes condos offer.

The concept is simple. For less than the cost of two coffees (less if you use your own boxes), it will pick up your stuff and take it to a warehouse for storage.

There it sits in a temperature controlled space until you decide you need something and it'll be delivered right back to you.

It's ideal for those who are short on household space or don't want the fuss of an individualized storage unit.

The model of a storage delivery system has seen the company inch closer into the mainstream, even receiving a huge boost from corporate investors last summer to assist with further growth.

If the trend continues, this might just become the new norm.