Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Inverted Christmas tree

People aren't sure about Toronto's upside down Christmas Tree

It's beginning to look a lot like ice cream at Richmond and Peter right now thanks to Toronto's premier inverted Christmas tree (which is a thing now, if you haven't heard.)

Ricarda's has decked the halls of the Queen Richmond Centre with festive lights and decor to celebrate the holiday season.

A 26-foot-tall Christmas tree is the focal point of this stunning display, which wouldn't be unusual at all if that tree weren't upside down and floating at the top of a 70-foot atrium.

I don’t understand this #upsidedowntree #ChristmasTree trend

A post shared by Christopher (@dislocated_armpit) on

The trendy suspended tree was fetted and lit for the first time last week during an event that featured Christmas carollers, handbell ringers, a 50-person choir and Santa Claus.

People seemed to dig the tree then (and also the mulled wine,) but now, as images of it spread online, they're singing a different tune.

Toronto journalist Shawn Micallef featured the Ricarda's tree in his 2017 edition of "#EveryCorporateChristmasTreeInToronto" – a Twitter thread in which he shares pictures of trees in malls and office lobbies around the city.

Before it was lit, Micallef gave the inverted tree 6/10 points. A few days later, however, he saw it lit up and revised the rating to just 1/10.

"Important update re: this atrocity," replied someone to Micallef's second tweet. "The 'tree' has descended 15-20 feet and now is precariously close to the floor." Uh oh. 

The tree is still in place as of Thursday night, but if for some reason it does drop, there will be plenty of sad design lovers in the city – and plenty more gleeful upside down tree haters on the internet.

