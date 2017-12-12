10 Toronto themed holiday gift ideas for 2017

Toronto-themed gifts are hotter than fire this holiday season, thanks to a years-long explosion of new ways to put on for our city. Whether trendy, timeless, or just plain fun, there are locally inspired goods out there to suit the styles of just about anyone on your list.

Here's a round-up of Toronto-themed holiday gift ideas this year.

Love them or love them so much it hurts, raccoons are the very heart, soul and unofficial mascot of this city (sorry Drake.) This tee simultaneously pokes fun at our ongoing garbage feud, and the "X vs. Everybody" t-shirt format that swept Toronto (via Detroit) in 2015.

These hand-painted terra cotta planters are perfect for any ex-pat on your list who could use a little piece of home. They look great filled with succulents and cacti, work in any office or home environment, and can be shipped internationally straight from the retailer.

This tiny USB 3.0 flash drive is mad cute, and will definitely score some accolades from transit buffs around the office, but at 16GB it's also just a well-priced data storage solution. It's new this year from the TTC gift shop, which describes the drive as "really, super cool!"

Do you know someone who pronounces the word Toronto with two hard "T"s? As in "tor-AHN-toe"? Give them one of these dope hats by The Button Machine as a reminder that the second "T" is silent. If your giftee is already team Turonno, they'll love it even more.

Annex gift store Juxtapose commissioned these special "tattoo banner" style necklaces from U.S. jewellery designer Larissa Loden. The banners themselves are brass and feature hand-stamped letters on an 18-inch chain. They're available in both "Toronto" and "the 6ix."

If you know someone who collects those dope subway station coasters by Toronto photographer Justin Roth, surprise them with some new, yet different pieces from the same artist – like one commemorating Honest Ed's or the "You've Changed" sign on West Queen West.

Give the gift of adorable pet photos every month, all year long, in the form of a calendar that both features and supports the care of animals at The Toronto Humane Society. The annual "New Beginnings" calendar can be picked up at the shelter for a small donation.

Industrial designer Alan Wisniewski, a Torontonian and Humber grad, was inspired by the clean lines of our public transit maps when he created these cool wall hooks that double as art when they're not in use. There are 10 hooks in total across three colourful lines.

Queen West smells like oakmoss and sage. The Annex has notes of cassis and fig. Yorkville is "sophisticated" with "sweetness and musk" – or so says the Toronto Neighbourhood candle collection. You can find them all at the wildly cool TKVO gift shop on Dundas West.

For this glossy and colourful 192-page graffiti guide, Toronto author Nathalie Prézeau compiled the most impressive pieces of street art from 43 different neighbourhoods throughout the city. It's got more than 1,100 photos and tons of great tips for tourists and locals alike.