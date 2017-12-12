Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto gift guide

10 Toronto themed holiday gift ideas for 2017

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto-themed gifts are hotter than fire this holiday season, thanks to a years-long explosion of new ways to put on for our city. Whether trendy, timeless, or just plain fun, there are locally inspired goods out there to suit the styles of just about anyone on your list.

Here's a round-up of Toronto-themed holiday gift ideas this year.

The Raccoons vs. Toronto t-shirt

Love them or love them so much it hurts, raccoons are the very heart, soul and unofficial mascot of this city (sorry Drake.) This tee simultaneously pokes fun at our ongoing garbage feud, and the "X vs. Everybody" t-shirt format that swept Toronto (via Detroit) in 2015.

Bolt x Rally

Toronto's Bolt x Rally sells witty and pretty planters on Etsy, but locals can pick them up in person to skip shipping fees.

Toronto roots planter

These hand-painted terra cotta planters are perfect for any ex-pat on your list who could use a little piece of home. They look great filled with succulents and cacti, work in any office or home environment, and can be shipped internationally straight from the retailer.

TTC subway USB

This TTC USB lets you carry a little red rocket in your pocket with tons of data on board.

A TTC subway replica USB key

This tiny USB 3.0 flash drive is mad cute, and will definitely score some accolades from transit buffs around the office, but at 16GB it's also just a well-priced data storage solution. It's new this year from the TTC gift shop, which describes the drive as "really, super cool!"

Toronto themed gifts

This hat from Toronto-centric clothing brand The Button Machine comes in a traditional blue, or black and red Raptors motif.

A Turonno toque

Do you know someone who pronounces the word Toronto with two hard "T"s? As in "tor-AHN-toe"? Give them one of these dope hats by The Button Machine as a reminder that the second "T" is silent. If your giftee is already team Turonno, they'll love it even more.

Toronto themed gifts

You'll find tons of Toronto-themed goods and wearables at Juxtapose in The Annex, including these brass necklaces.

The 6ix / Toronto tattoo banner necklace

Annex gift store Juxtapose commissioned these special "tattoo banner" style necklaces from U.S. jewellery designer Larissa Loden. The banners themselves are brass and feature hand-stamped letters on an 18-inch chain. They're available in both "Toronto" and "the 6ix." 

Honest Ed's is gone, but ceramic tile, resin mounted coasters like these can live on for generations.

Toronto coasters

If you know someone who collects those dope subway station coasters by Toronto photographer Justin Roth, surprise them with some new, yet different pieces from the same artist – like one commemorating Honest Ed's or the "You've Changed" sign on West Queen West. 

Toronto holiday gifts

Toronto Humane Society donors will receive one of these cute calendars in the mail. Actual cat not included.

A 2018 Toronto Humane Society calendar

Give the gift of adorable pet photos every month, all year long, in the form of a calendar that both features and supports the care of animals at The Toronto Humane Society. The annual "New Beginnings" calendar can be picked up at the shelter for a small donation.

Toronto holiday gifts

You can hang your keys, scarves, hats, and anything else you want to on this bold piece of functional wall art.

Subway map coat hooks

Industrial designer Alan Wisniewski, a Torontonian and Humber grad, was inspired by the clean lines of our public transit maps when he created these cool wall hooks that double as art when they're not in use. There are 10 hooks in total across three colourful lines.

Toronto holiday gifts

Candles are always a popular gift choice, because who doesn't like nice smells and cozy ambience?

Neighbourhood candles

Queen West smells like oakmoss and sage. The Annex has notes of cassis and fig. Yorkville is "sophisticated" with "sweetness and musk" – or so says the Toronto Neighbourhood candle collection. You can find them all at the wildly cool TKVO gift shop on Dundas West.

Toronto christmas gifts

You can't go wrong with an excellent book when it comes to Christmas presents. Find this one at Outer Layer on Queen Street West.

Toronto Street Art Strolls

For this glossy and colourful 192-page graffiti guide, Toronto author Nathalie Prézeau compiled the most impressive pieces of street art from 43 different neighbourhoods throughout the city. It's got more than 1,100 photos and tons of great tips for tourists and locals alike.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

10 Toronto themed holiday gift ideas for 2017

People aren't sure about Toronto's upside down Christmas Tree

Toronto startup wants to be your closet away from home

The top 10 new stores for holiday shopping in Toronto

Yorkdale could be getting a boutique hotel

Drake surprised Toronto last night at the Hermes opening party

10 stores for Christmas ornaments and decorations in Toronto

The top 8 warehouse sales in Toronto this December