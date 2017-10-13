Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
miniso toronto

Japanese lifestyle brand MINISO opening Toronto area store next week

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Miniso, the China-based, self-described "Japanese lifestyle brand," is officially expanding into Ontario this month with the opening of a new, 1,500 square-foot store.

The store, sometimes described as a competitor to Dollarama, sells kitchenware, home furnishings, cosmetics, notebooks, electronics and lots of other daily use and household items. Most of these retail between $2.99 to $5.

Miniso unveiled its first-ever Canadian store earlier this year in Vancouver, but its first Toronto area store will open at the Pickering Town Centre on October 21. That will be followed by a store at Stone Road More in Guelph in November and one at Bramalea City Centre before the end of the year.

As we reported previously, several Miniso stores are planned for Ontario including one in downtown Toronto that is expected to be announced soon.

A grand opening event will take place at the new Pickering Town Centre Miniso on Saturday October 21

Lead photo by

Miniso

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Japanese lifestyle brand MINISO opening Toronto area store next week

Sears stores in Toronto to host huge liquidation sale

20 Halloween costume ideas for 2017

IKEA just started selling pet furniture in Toronto

Church Street is throwing a huge Halloween street party

Sears is closing two more Toronto stores

The top 10 cheap designer clothing stores in Toronto

The top 8 warehouse sales in Toronto this October