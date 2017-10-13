Japanese lifestyle brand MINISO opening Toronto area store next week

Miniso, the China-based, self-described "Japanese lifestyle brand," is officially expanding into Ontario this month with the opening of a new, 1,500 square-foot store.

The store, sometimes described as a competitor to Dollarama, sells kitchenware, home furnishings, cosmetics, notebooks, electronics and lots of other daily use and household items. Most of these retail between $2.99 to $5.

Miniso unveiled its first-ever Canadian store earlier this year in Vancouver, but its first Toronto area store will open at the Pickering Town Centre on October 21. That will be followed by a store at Stone Road More in Guelph in November and one at Bramalea City Centre before the end of the year.

As we reported previously, several Miniso stores are planned for Ontario including one in downtown Toronto that is expected to be announced soon.

A grand opening event will take place at the new Pickering Town Centre Miniso on Saturday October 21