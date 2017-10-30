Fashion & Style
Toronto Halloween costumes

21 hilarious costumes spotted in Toronto this Halloween

Halloween costumes typically fall into one of five categories: Sexy, scary, funny, cute, or cosplay (e.g. when you dress up like a TV character or the guy from Nickelback).

If the goal is to get attention, you'll never go wrong with something truly terrifying or barely there – but no type of costume will get more love, compliments, or photo requests than a funny one. Trust me.

Here are just a few of the many clever costumes spotted around Toronto this (pre-) Halloween weekend.

Taco "Belle"

A post shared by ▪Ch℮ls℮a▪ (@chels19xo) on

A "Nigerian Prince" email scammer
Girl who got ice-cream dumped on her head.

A post shared by Jenny Herself (@jennyisvip) on

Daenarys Targaryen riding a dragon

A post shared by Steve (@stinsonsteven) on

Jellyfish

A post shared by Ben Fenlon (@benfenlonrealtor) on

The Tune Squad from Space Jam

Tune squad. What a great way to spend Halloween

A post shared by Randi Clarke (@randi.clarke) on

A Toronto raccoon

A post shared by Blair Kay (@blairkinto) on

Not a bug – a feature!
The Second Amendment to the U.S. constitution 

("The right to bear arms. GET IT?)

A pre-op cosmetic surgery patient:
"The effects of gentrification"
A real-life Banksy mural
Student loans

A post shared by Helena (@helena_odonkes) on

Fruit!

A post shared by Irene (@irene_lam) on

Arthur and DW

And I say hey! Hey! What a wonderful kind of day. #fnlrom

A post shared by Kamilla Kovaleva (@klassickam) on

Ken and Barbie

A post shared by samantha📍 (@sdias_xo) on

Rick and Morty

A post shared by jade (@leiowa) on

He-Man and Skeletor

A post shared by emily kulasa (@southernsphere) on

Ghostbusters and Slimer
Darrel Hammond as Sean Connery on SNL's Celebrity Jeopardy

A post shared by Indie88 (@indie88toronto) on

And last but not least, a very cute can of beer.

A post shared by Beauford (@bisforbeauford) on

Lead photo by

Eric Chappell

