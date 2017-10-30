21 hilarious costumes spotted in Toronto this Halloween

Halloween costumes typically fall into one of five categories: Sexy, scary, funny, cute, or cosplay (e.g. when you dress up like a TV character or the guy from Nickelback).

If the goal is to get attention, you'll never go wrong with something truly terrifying or barely there – but no type of costume will get more love, compliments, or photo requests than a funny one. Trust me.

Here are just a few of the many clever costumes spotted around Toronto this (pre-) Halloween weekend.

Taco "Belle"

A post shared by ▪Ch℮ls℮a▪ (@chels19xo) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

A "Nigerian Prince" email scammer

Currently on the phone with an adult in North America, explaining why I need they're credit card number for a loan they'll make 100k on 📞 🇳🇬 A post shared by Tomisin Atobatele (@tomisin_atob) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Girl who got ice-cream dumped on her head.

A post shared by Jenny Herself (@jennyisvip) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Daenarys Targaryen riding a dragon

A post shared by Steve (@stinsonsteven) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Jellyfish

A post shared by Ben Fenlon (@benfenlonrealtor) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

The Tune Squad from Space Jam

Tune squad. What a great way to spend Halloween A post shared by Randi Clarke (@randi.clarke) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

A Toronto raccoon

A post shared by Blair Kay (@blairkinto) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Not a bug – a feature!

The Second Amendment to the U.S. constitution

("The right to bear arms. GET IT?)

@bakedalaska So, absolute Love. My Halloween costume; the 2nd Amendment. It's a pun, not a frown on rights, or the Republic. pic.twitter.com/pyGcNgx3K7 — Jonny Bratt 🇨🇦 (@PLAN_37) October 29, 2017

A pre-op cosmetic surgery patient:

And the award for fastest #Halloween costume goes to me!Pre-op cosmetic surgery. (Don’t ask why I’m in a laundry mat.) pic.twitter.com/4njwAwy3Nu — em1ly.jpg (@EmilyLAdams) October 28, 2017

"The effects of gentrification"

For Halloween this year, I dressed as the "effects of gentrification."



Every single day I'm alive, I'm stupider than the last. pic.twitter.com/QNjEt3d88c — Hershal Pandya (@Hershal_P) October 28, 2017

A real-life Banksy mural

Student loans

A post shared by Helena (@helena_odonkes) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Fruit!

A post shared by Irene (@irene_lam) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Arthur and DW

And I say hey! Hey! What a wonderful kind of day. #fnlrom A post shared by Kamilla Kovaleva (@klassickam) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Ken and Barbie

A post shared by samantha📍 (@sdias_xo) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Rick and Morty

A post shared by jade (@leiowa) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

He-Man and Skeletor

A post shared by emily kulasa (@southernsphere) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Ghostbusters and Slimer

Darrel Hammond as Sean Connery on SNL's Celebrity Jeopardy

A post shared by Indie88 (@indie88toronto) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

And last but not least, a very cute can of beer.