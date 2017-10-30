21 hilarious costumes spotted in Toronto this Halloween
Halloween costumes typically fall into one of five categories: Sexy, scary, funny, cute, or cosplay (e.g. when you dress up like a TV character or the guy from Nickelback).
If the goal is to get attention, you'll never go wrong with something truly terrifying or barely there – but no type of costume will get more love, compliments, or photo requests than a funny one. Trust me.
Here are just a few of the many clever costumes spotted around Toronto this (pre-) Halloween weekend.
My favourite #costume so far: "Not a bug. A feature!" pic.twitter.com/LeCa2KVWNx— Mekki MacAulay (@mekki) October 28, 2017
("The right to bear arms. GET IT?)
@bakedalaska So, absolute Love. My Halloween costume; the 2nd Amendment. It's a pun, not a frown on rights, or the Republic. pic.twitter.com/pyGcNgx3K7— Jonny Bratt 🇨🇦 (@PLAN_37) October 29, 2017
And the award for fastest #Halloween costume goes to me!Pre-op cosmetic surgery. (Don’t ask why I’m in a laundry mat.) pic.twitter.com/4njwAwy3Nu— em1ly.jpg (@EmilyLAdams) October 28, 2017
For Halloween this year, I dressed as the "effects of gentrification."— Hershal Pandya (@Hershal_P) October 28, 2017
Every single day I'm alive, I'm stupider than the last. pic.twitter.com/QNjEt3d88c
The original painting v my homemade costume of a Banksy painting. #halloween #costume #win pic.twitter.com/AOX6E7giX3— ashley martell (@Ashdmartell) October 28, 2017
Join the conversation Load comments