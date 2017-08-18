Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
washroom instagram

Toronto washrooms are having their Instagram moment

Many of us don't think too fondly about public washrooms. They're a necessary nuisance that are often deemed passable if they're accessible, include a lock and are somewhat clean.

Yet, bars, restaurants and other such establishments across the city are upping the ante with their rest rooms. Not only are they spotless, but they're also becoming popular spots for Instagram photos.

We have some very pretty water closets in the city. Here are some of them.

Otto's Bierhalle

Press the big red button at this West Queen West beer hall and transform your bathroom into a disco!

A post shared by Luis (@ls.rms) on

Broadview Hotel

Walk down a flight of stairs from the rooftop at the city's newest boutique hotel to find washrooms with wallpaper featuring pinup girls, a nod to the former resident Jilly's.

A post shared by Julia Gasenzer (@juliagasenzer) on

Grey Gardens

This whole Kensington Market restaurant is aesthetically stunning, but the washrooms, especially the one with floral paper, are a dream. Some selfies here have gotten a little racy

A post shared by Couzins (@greygardens199) on

Apt 200

With white subway tiles, vintage TVs and trendy light fixtures, the bathrooms at this West Queen West bar are right of the moment.

A post shared by BLM (@sadgirlcris) on

Doomie's

With art by Vegan Sidekick, the washrooms at this Parkdale vegan restaurant are literally made for selfies. 

El Furniture Warehouse

If you manage to brave the lineup at the Annex spot, you'll be rewarded with a graffitied washroom complete with selfie lighting on the mirror!

A post shared by Shannon Kook (@shannonkook) on

Lead photo by

blogTO at The Broadview Hotel

