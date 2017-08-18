Toronto washrooms are having their Instagram moment

Many of us don't think too fondly about public washrooms. They're a necessary nuisance that are often deemed passable if they're accessible, include a lock and are somewhat clean.

Yet, bars, restaurants and other such establishments across the city are upping the ante with their rest rooms. Not only are they spotless, but they're also becoming popular spots for Instagram photos.

We have some very pretty water closets in the city. Here are some of them.

Press the big red button at this West Queen West beer hall and transform your bathroom into a disco!

Walk down a flight of stairs from the rooftop at the city's newest boutique hotel to find washrooms with wallpaper featuring pinup girls, a nod to the former resident Jilly's.

This whole Kensington Market restaurant is aesthetically stunning, but the washrooms, especially the one with floral paper, are a dream. Some selfies here have gotten a little racy.

With white subway tiles, vintage TVs and trendy light fixtures, the bathrooms at this West Queen West bar are right of the moment.

With art by Vegan Sidekick, the washrooms at this Parkdale vegan restaurant are literally made for selfies.

If you manage to brave the lineup at the Annex spot, you'll be rewarded with a graffitied washroom complete with selfie lighting on the mirror!