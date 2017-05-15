This might be Toronto's largest yard sale

Neighbourhood yard sales usually include friendly groups of people putting lost and forgotten treasures out on their lawns but they're rarely a monumental event.

In comes the Danforth East Yard Sale, which might be Toronto's biggest yard sale ever. It spans an entire neighbourhood, creating an epic maze of endless front lawn yard sales.

On Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the treasure hunt is on at over 250 separate yards selling their finest between Monarch Park Avenue to the West, Main Street to the East, Mortimer/Lumsden Avenues to the North, and the train tracks to the South.

Bruce Cooper, lead volunteer for the yard sale, is hoping for up to 300 sales to make this, their 5th year, the biggest one yet.

"The sales and are pretty impressive and pretty large," he says. "I can't think of any that are bigger, but challenge accepted if there are."

Cooper grew up with Ottawa's massive Great Glebe Garage Sale, a shockingly big yard sale event, and has high hopes for the Danforth East version.

"We're not there yet, that one is super dense, but we're getting there," Cooper says. "We started with 120 sales and there's more interest every year."

They've partnered with charities this year to arrange for yard pick up at the end of the day, so nothing will go to waste.

What also makes this sale unique is the map, where all the sales and their items are listed and searchable, making navigating the huge sale like a treasure hunt. The final map will be released the Thursday before the sale and you can sign up to receive it via their official website.

On top of all this, the Yard Sale is partnering with the BIA, who are hosting a sidewalk sale from Jones to Westlake, on the Danforth on the same day.