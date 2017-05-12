New Era is closing their flagship store in Toronto

Queen Street West is about to get another vacancy when New Era's flagship Toronto store shuts down this summer.

According to Retail Insider, the American-based hat company plans to leave the Toronto market, and it will shut down its 3,000-square-foot space at 202 Queen St. W., on August 1.

The stretch of Queen Street between University and Spadina has seen a lot of changeover in recent years and there are still a number of storefronts sitting empty. Now one more will join the fray.