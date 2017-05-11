Gwyneth Paltrow opening Goop pop-up store in Toronto

Toronto's about to get a lot goopier. That's because Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop will be popping up in Nordstrom's at the Eaton Centre tomorrow.

This so-called "pop-in" store will stick around for five weeks, until June 25, and will feature clothing, accessories, beauty products and homeware centred around three themes: "what we put on our bodies, what we put in our bodies and how we treat our bodies."

The Toronto store will be one of eight Nordstroms to host this Goop collaboration.

“We love how goop has created a lively community around everything from zoodles to Zen,” said Olivia Kim, vice president of creative projects at Nordstrom in a news release.

“They have a way of conveying wellness concepts so they are not only easy to understand, but also adopt and make a habit into a ritual. Whether it’s through health, fitness, or food, or whatever is manageable through your day, integrating self-care should be easy!”

Despite being easy to understand, Goop and Paltrow have come under fire from the scientific and medical communities for promoting a variety of questionable and unproven practices, not limited to certain cleanses, detoxes and vaginal jade eggs.

Due to governmental regulations, as the Toronto Star reports, Paltrow's line of vitamins won't be available at Nordstrom, but there will still be $72 (USD) candles on offer.