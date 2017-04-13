There's a massive movie wardrobe sale in Toronto

Step aside regular warehouse sales because this month Toronto is getting a clothing sale unlike any other inside an east side film studio.

This is huge wardrobe, clothing and costume sale will feature an endless list of items from Guillermo De Toro's horror series The Strain. It's on April 29 and 30 at Cinespace Film Studios at 30 Booth Avenue.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, you can pick up a selection of vintage and gently used designer and name brand clothing and accessories as well as clothes featured in The Strain and other TV series (there's no word yet on exactly which series they are.)

The series, which is wrapping up its final season, takes place in modern day, so the clothing will be up-to-date; the special effects accessories on the other hand could be out of this world

Entry is $5 or free for kids under 12 for this sale put on by the The Canadian Alliance of Film & Television Costume Arts & Design. You can check out the CAFTCAD website to see what past sales looked like.