10 stores to buy Blue Jays clothing in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays clothing is available at official merch shops as well as some indie shops around the city who are putting a little twist on the familiar gear.

Here are my picks for the top stores to buy Blue Jays clothing in Toronto.

The Toronto clothing brand wants to help you support the Blue Jays both on and off the field. Find the Jays logo printed on their infamous Toronto vs. Everybody tees along with a slew of other designs.

The popular sporting goods store can be found in malls across Toronto and the GTA. Here you can score Jays merch like hats, jerseys, shorts and t-shirts.

If your love of the Blue Jays transcends language barriers, try the Japanese Blue Jays tee. The shirt features the beloved logo of the Jays and Japanese translated text. If this doesn't suit your style opt for the t-shirt sporting a pixelated Blue Jay instead.

Found at both the Rogers Centre and the Eaton Centre is the team's official merch shop. Here is where you can purchase jerseys of your favourite players along with hats, t-shirts, jackets and much more.

The popular hat retailer has various locations throughout Toronto and the GTA so Jays merchandise is never too far. Beside hats the shop offers t-shirts, polos, hoodies, tanks and jackets.

The massive storefront on Queen West is home to hundreds of hats including dozens of Toronto themed ones. Whether you want fitted or snapback you'll be able to shop for Jays hats in any style imaginable.

The Distillery District store is a sports fan paradise. Memorabilia- and vintage-inspired apparel fill the floors and walls. This store has it all, hats, tees, jerseys, sweater bomber jackets and even Jays socks are available.

Fan apparel is available at locations all over the GTA. Jerseys, hoodies, tees, hats and tanks can be purchased online or in-stores.

You can score Blue Jays inspired hats at the flagship location of the Toronto-based streetwear brand. Hats are available in blue, black and red and showcase their classic blue bird logo.

Shockingly, you can get more than just salt and pepper sweat pants at this popular Canadian store. Found both online and in-stores is their line of Jays merchandise including t-shirts, jackets and of course, sweats donning the logo.