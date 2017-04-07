Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
stussy toronto

Stussy is reopening a Toronto store with Sam James

After its Ossington store shut down to make way for Shinola, Stussy seemed to retreat from Toronto for a little while. But this streetwear brand will return to the city this weekend.

Stussy will open its new Chinatown store at 241 Spadina Avenue, in the same building as R&D, tomorrow.

Like its Queen and Ossington location, it looks like this Stussy will also have a Sam James Coffee Bar nearby. In fact, it'll be right in the entrance.

The departure of Stussy and Sam James' from Ossington started a conversation last year about how this increasingly high-end street was changing thanks to an influx of big name chain retailers.

Prior to Shinola taking over the lease on the Stussy space, the duo reported a happy co-existence at the foot of Ossington, so the new venture on Spadina makes sense. 

Stussy is releasing limited edition t-shirts and Toronto-branded sweatshirts to mark the opening of the store.

Lead photo by

Morris Lum

