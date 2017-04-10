Fashion & Style
The top 10 bedding stores in Toronto

The top bedding stores in Toronto offer a wide selection of sheets, duvet covers and fancy throw pillows. Dress your mattress up in Egyptian cotton, jersey or even satin at these stores that'll satisfy all budgets and thread counts.

Here are my picks for the top bedding stores in Toronto.

Anthropologie

If you dream of quirky decor, like duvet covers and pillow with pom poms and fringe, Anthropologie's the store for you - but beware of sticker shock here.

Au Lit Fine Linens

For luxurious sheet sets that'll make you feel like you're sleeping in a five-star hotel, head to this store on Yonge near Davisville.

Beddington’s

It's name says it all. This bedding superstore has a slew of products and affordable prices to keep you warm and cozy.

CB2

Shop for your bedroom furniture and bedding at the exact same time in this giant store at the corner of Queen and Bathurst.

Elte Mkt

This huge store in the Castlefield Design District has everything you need for your home, including lots of minimalist bedding to keep your place looking simple, but chic.

EQ3

Wander around EQ3's big, bright Liberty Village store and shop for on-trend bedding to outfit your condo.

Ethan Allen

Those with an unlimited budget shouldn't be afraid to step into Ethan Allen, or order online, to find lots of lux bedding, including sheets, duvets and decorative shams.

H&M

The home line at this global retailer is super affordable and extremely trendy, so you can switch up your bedroom look seasonally, if you're into that sort of thing.

Hudson's Bay

Wait for a sale and snag a high-quality sheet set (or whatever you need) at a discounted price. Be patient, these sales are usually worth it.

Simons

Like H&M, Simons has stylish bedding that's extremely well-priced, especially when it's on sale.

