10 stores for used and cheap appliances in Toronto

Used and cheap appliances in Toronto can be found if you know where to look. Look beyond stores like Home Depot, Caplan's and Appliance Love to discover deals on washers, dryers, stoves or fridges.

This mega-showroom at Weston Road and the 401 sells both used and new appliances. It has monthly clearance specials, but the best thing to do is to call ahead to get exact pricing on the items you're looking for.

This family run business, with locations on Geary Avenue and in North York, has a mix of new and refurbished items. It specializes in apartment-sized machines and offer deals to landlords and rental property owners.

This is a go-to for many appliance hunters, especially since it has a deal where you get 20 percent off your purchase when you buy three items from the same brand.

With locations near Yorkdale, in Etobicoke and in Mississauga, this appliance specialist constantly has major deals on big brand names. It also does price matching and delivers.

Corbeil offers delivery, but the team here will also pick up your old appliances and get rid of them for you. It's been around since 1949 and offer discounts on pretty much everything in store.

Faulkner's has been around for 60 years and offer in-store specials and dealer promotions on all of its appliances. It also has a clearance centre for even bigger deals.

This family run business in Brampton stands out because it also sells parts and offers servicing on its machines. Kam Impex features cheap delivery, warranties and wholesale pricing on many of the small to mid-size appliances in store.

Find a mix of discount, wholesale and retail pricing on a huge range of name brand appliances at this Canadian-owned business on St. Clair East.

This used appliance specialist in Scarborough has a showroom open every day but Sunday. Call ahead to make sure they have what you're looking for.

Though TA has a showroom in Mississauga, you'll want to check out their clearance outlet on Arrow Road. They sell all sorts of major appliances.