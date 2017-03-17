Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
nike sneakeasy

Nike is throwing a secret party in Toronto

Nike is making a big deal of the 30 year anniversary of the Air Max and throwing a secret party in Toronto to celebrate. 

It's all going down on March 25, but nobody knows just yet where the party will take place or what to expect, though there are rumours a big name band is going to be there. 

Similar parties, which Nike is calling Sneakeasys, are taking place in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles the same week.

Sadly, the only way to score an invite is by tracking down Nike's Air Max bus that's driving around the city. If you manage to get on, you can play some sort of vending machine game onboard to score tickets.

At the party itself, attendees will witness the launch of the new VaporMax shoe and check out some legendary pieces from the vault.

There's also going to be a bar and local art installations curated by Director X.

Lead photo by

Nike Toronto

