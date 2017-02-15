Canada Goose is going public

In the wintertime, you probably see more Canada Goose jackets than snow in Toronto. But now the Toronto-based company's getting even more visibility.

That's because as Business Insider reports this afternoon, Canada Goose filed an IPO (Initial Public Offering) in both Canada and the United States.

According to Business Insider, it'll now be listed as GOOS on the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

Last week, the Financial Post wrote that the company, which was founded in Toronto back in 1957, had plans to go public in the first quarter of 2017 and it looks like that's all coming to fruition now.

However, despite Canada Goose's success, the company hasn't been without controversy, especially lately.

Over the past few months, including last weekend, animal rights activists have held a number of demonstrations against the company's alleged mistreatment of animals.

Canada Goose reportedly had a revenue of $290.8 million and a profit of $145.6 million in 2016.