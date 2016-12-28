The top 5 new hair salons in Toronto

New hair salons in Toronto give city slickers a chic experience from the moment they walk in the door. From cute and classy decor to stylists that know their stuff, these new salons are the full package. Be in the know, because after all, your hair is your head suit.

Here are my picks for the top new hair salons in Toronto.

This hip salon near the Opera House on Queen East has stylists with over a decade of experience and specialists in curly hair. However, they say they love working with hair of any texture, and you’re sure to feel super cool upon even entering this ultra-sleek parlour.

A recent addition to the Bloorcourt neighbourhood, Cowlick is a quirky smaller salon that also features currently popular minimalist decor. There are discounts available from junior staff, and consultations are free.

This colourful salon is a new fixture in the Junction right near the intersection of Keele and Dundas. Spot it by its cute neon sign and cool logo with lightning bolts, and cozy up in a chair for funky styles designed for all types of hair.

The cheekily named salon opened this year in the burgeoning Junction Triangle. With a small space designed in a sweet boho style and stocked with eye-catching little products, this parlour has a personal touch.

A classy new salon below residences steps from High Park, Holdengrace does everything from precise architectural styles to everyday cuts. They can do balayage, men's relaxer, men's reshading, brow tinting, and keratin treatments.