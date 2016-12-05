5 things you need to host an epic New Year's Eve Party in Toronto

The things that'll help you host an epic NYE party will make sure your event stands out from the rest. With these five ideas in action, your guests will throw your party all over social media, like confetti at midnight.

Fill your place with jumbo confetti balloons

Plain old balloons and handfuls of confetti won't cut it anymore. These giant balloons filled with confetti from Scout on Roncesvalles are made in Brooklyn and use high-quality latex and confetti inside. Pop the balloon to party!

Carve a custom ice sculpture

Don't just buy any old hunk of ice for your party, have Ice Boy carve a custom shape, person or message. Their in-house designer uses a 3D sculpting machine so it'll be accurate and as a bonus, they also make custom party luges if you need a clever shot dispenser.

Hire a pop-up food truck

Use this form at Torontofoodtrucks.ca to book a truck to come right to your front door, park outside and make sure your guests don't go hungry. There's a whole range of trucks to choose from depending on if you're in the mood for mac 'n cheese, fish tacos or poutine.

Have a serve-yourself cocktail fountain

Skip the counter filled with bottles and install a gold punch fountain. Instead of filling it with the regular stuff, spike it or serve endless gin and tonics. You can rent them for $75, but seem like a millionaire.

Create a personalized party poster

The print possibilities at Kid Icarus in Kensington are endless. You could print your very own NYE party poster, a postcard for everyone to leave with, or even a banner that says "get the hell out of my house at 12:01."