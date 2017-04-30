The top 10 stores for windows and doors in Toronto

The top stores for windows and doors in Toronto can help you upgrade your home when the time comes to invest in some energy-efficient, stylish portals to the outside world. Whether you choose to refurbish what you already have, bring home some architectural salvage or get brand new customized pieces, it helps to know where to shop.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy windows and doors in Toronto.

This Castlefield Design District stalwart is the place to go for reclaimed doors. They also carry unique hardware to help accentuate the reclaimed or vintage look.

This manufacturer and design studio is the place to go for drool-worthy windows and wooden doors. They also specialize in lift and slide doors perfect for those overlooking a backyard or patio.

The Junction Triangle shop sources reclaimed wood from old barns to make their custom sliding barn doors available in a range of styles.

The Davenport showroom is where to go for Scandinavian windows and doors. All their product is manufactured in Sweden and Denmark.

This windows and doors company with showrooms across North America has been around for more than a century. They have a huge range of wood and wood-clad made-to-order shapes and styles.

This door specialist does front doors, patio doors and garage doors as well as windscreens for those looking for a glassed-in balcony.

This King East showroom specializing in high-end avant-garde aluminum doors and windows as well as glass walls.

This is who to turn to for slightly more economical doors and windows available in a range of materials.

As their name suggests, Bigfoot does extra large doors and windows. These are the kind that usually fill up entire exterior walls or if you're looking for something that goes floor to ceiling.

This is one of the most well-known names when it comes to windows and doors. Their showroom near Bayview and Eglinton has a lot to look at but most of their products would be characterized as somewhat traditional.