The top 10 cheap wedding venues in Toronto

Cheap wedding venues in Toronto will let you stay on budget while planning your big day. These spots offer reasonable rental rates and packages to help make your ceremony and reception as cute and cost efficient as possible.

The 15 hectare grounds at this heritage site contain several historic homes as well as the Papermill Gallery, which is available for events. Prices start at $225 per hour, with a three hour minimum required.

Family owned and operated for over 20 years, the Granite Brewery is a fully equipped venue that offers free underground parking. Rental packages range from $61.95 to $71.95 per person and include a four-course dinner or buffet and an open bar for four hours.

Located near Yonge and Eglinton, this is a great space for intimate weddings. It is a pre-decorated venue with a clean and simple look that can be customized to any theme. It's best for up to 25 guests and packages range from $199 to $9,000.

If you're looking for an old-world vibe for your wedding, think about this serene spot in the north end of the city. Wedding packages are $135 per person plus HST, and include an open bar.

The Dovercourt House is typically used for artistic performances and events, but the space is also available for private parties. Rentals rates vary depending on the date and time, but they include access to tables, chairs, a mixer and speakers for all your A/V needs.

This heritage house on the corner of Queen and University offers a few options for smaller weddings, with several spaces available, including the 40-seat dining room or the 80-seat ballroom. It costs $1,500 to reserve the entire house, or $2,000 if you also want to use the gardens.

This Edwardian building dating back to 1909 is nestled into the Financial District at 10 Adelaide St. E. It has been carefully restored to maintain its rich wood panels, white marble lobby and detailed ironwork. Three spaces are available for up to 160 guests with rental rates ranging from $300 to $2,150.

Find this space equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen furnished by Miele as well as beautiful, dark hardwood floors and large windows. It has a capacity of 60 for sit-down dinners and 100 for cocktail parties. Rental fees range from $600 to $1,200, depending on the date and time.

Built in 1875, this Yorkville spot has been restored to keep its vintage charm. With vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a functional prep kitchen, it's the perfect gathering space for up to 120 individuals. Rental rates vary but they include access to a Steinway grand piano.

Part of the 99 Sudbury building, this stunning room used to be an old glass factory, hence the name. You'll find tons of windows and luxury furniture here. Rental rates start at $150 per person and the space has a capacity for 250 people.