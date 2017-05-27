The top 10 hat stores in Toronto

Hat stores in Toronto can transform the staunchest of headwear naysayers into true believers or dare I say mad-hatters. These shops carry head wear that will suit any individual's style and can assist in the completion of any outfit.

Here are my picks for the top hat stores in Toronto.

This hat company has several locations across the U.S. and Canada including one on Queen West. The big name brand sells men's and women's hats for everyday wear and special occasions.

The Queen West shop stocks a wide range of snapbacks, beanies and bucket hats, along with a handful of classic shapes.

The family run hat shop near Avenue and Lawrence carries a whole slew of men's and women's hats including newsboys, fedoras and sun hats.

This Little Italy boutique sells a mix of ready-to-wear hats and couture custom creations. Their romantic, bridal, cocktail, casual, and men's hats are mostly one-of-a-kind designs.

This studio and shop near Bathurst and Dupont is the place to go for couture bridal pieces and fascinators for the ladies, along with fedoras, boaters and even bow ties.

The streetwear store near Adelaide and Spadina sells caps and toques that will show off your local pride.

The second level shop near Queen and Bathurst sells funky custom hats for women.

The Toronto hat chain with locations in Etobicoke, the Eaton Centre and Square One carries popular brands in an array of styles that cover everything from men's and women's fedoras to nautical caps.

For something from another era, this Leslieville vintage emporium is worth a visit. Sift through racks of men's and women's hats to find a buried treasure.

This West Queen West vintage shop has hats old and new including stylish fedoras, visors and snapbacks.