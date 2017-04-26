Flea markets in Toronto are located all over the city. Most of them are filled with more than just schlock because each one brings out unique local makers and artisans, bakers, vintage clothes collectors and even pop-up restaurants.

Here are my picks for the top flea markets in Toronto.

Follow this flea's Facebook page to find out when it's popping up. It's one of the original new-style flea markets, which try to bring a vintage, homespun vibe to the shopping experience.

Find this flea on the first floor of the Gladstone Hotel once a month. It always happens on a Sunday and you can expect a slew of local artisans. After you shop, grab brunch at the adjacent restaurant on site.

You never know what you're going to score at this long-running flea that crops up on the second Sunday of every month at 1266 Queen St. W. And it's an outdoor affair because there's nothing like shopping al fresco.

Those on the east side of the city don't have too many flea-related options. Good thing the Leslieville Flea returns on the second Sunday of every month. It's outdoors in the summertime at Ashbridge Estate and it occasionally appears in the Distillery District too.

Founded in 1987, Dr. Flea's in Etobicoke is massive and it's your standard old-school market with more stuff on sale than you could possibly imagine, including antique and even produce. It's only open on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

At 60,000 square feet, this is one giant flea. It has a farmers' market in the winter months as well as vendors galore who sell myriad of items you didn't even know you wanted. It's open on weekends year-round and you can find it near the Stockyards.

Merchant's at 1921 Eglinton Ave. E. has been around since 1988 and this bargain flea features more than 250 vendors when it opens on weekends. It might not be fancy, but it does feature a nail salon on site.

The biggest draw at this flea is probably the international food court. After you feast, you can browse through myriad odds and ends thanks to the 500 vendors who make it out to the market at 40 Carl Hall Rd. each weekend.

This bi-monthly market usually crops up at the Great Hall, but it's subject to move. Follow it on social so you don't miss out on all the locally produced fun.

This flea usually happens at a bar (so you can drink while you shop) on Dundas Street West and it packs a small room with local vendors, music and games.

Since its launch in December 2016, the Bunz Flea has become a fixture in Toronto because just like online, you can barter and trade for all sorts of goods.

Shop for treasures at this weekly market that brings out loads of vendors to 125 The Esplanade. This flea used to be at the St. Lawrence Market north building but that's now demolished and being rebuilt.

This flea at Dixie and the 401 advertises bargains and low prices. It also has a farmers' market, so you can grab produce here too.